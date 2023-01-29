VIEW ALL SCORES
Prairie View A&M takes down Texas Southern in SWAC showdown

Guard TaMiracle Taylor leads the Lady Panthers to an on the road win against Texas Southern
Prairie View A&M broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Texas Southern in a 60-54 contest on Saturday evening at Health & P.E. Arena. The Lady Panthers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 30-25 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Tigers 30-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

TaMiracle Taylor scored 16 points to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a whole, the Lady Panthers were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.83 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 10-of-31 shooting from beyond the arc and 12-of-20 shooting on free throws.

Texas Southern was led by Andriana Avent, who recorded 15 points and five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-24 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Prairie View A&M gets Bethune-Cookman fresh off recent win of its own, while Texas Southern meets Florida A&M in a conference showdown. The Lady Panthers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

