Prairie View A&M takes down Texas Southern in SWAC showdown

Prairie View A&M broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Texas Southern in a 60-54 contest on Saturday evening at Health & P.E. Arena. The Lady Panthers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 30-25 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Tigers 30-29 in the second half to come away with the victory.

TaMiracle Taylor scored 16 points to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a whole, the Lady Panthers were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.83 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 10-of-31 shooting from beyond the arc and 12-of-20 shooting on free throws.

Texas Southern was led by Andriana Avent, who recorded 15 points and five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-24 from deep.

@TXSOTigers Women’s basketball 1st Year Coach Vernette Skeete says her team hasn’t learned how to experience success yet. They started the way they wanted, but didn’t respond well when @PVAMUPanthers pushed in tonight’s 60-54 loss. pic.twitter.com/neqBLrRdhD — Kim Davis (@kimydavis) January 29, 2023

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Prairie View A&M gets Bethune-Cookman fresh off recent win of its own, while Texas Southern meets Florida A&M in a conference showdown. The Lady Panthers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

