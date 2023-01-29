By

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Grambling State came out on top, handing Jackson State a 78-66 loss. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 38-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Tigers 40-38 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Cameron Christon led the way for Grambling State, putting up 17 points to go along with eight boards. Christon was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Tigers. The team shot 48% from the field while scoring 1.23 points per possession. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 21 second chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.

The Tigers played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1.08 points per possession on 46% shooting from field. Zeke Cook led the way, putting up 13 points to go along with six boards. Jackson State’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 11-of-19 at the stripe.

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Grambling State takes on Alcorn State, while Jackson State meets Southern in a conference showdown. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling State protects home court, taking down Jackson State