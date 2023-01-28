By

Bethune-Cookman broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Alabama State in a 64-62 contest on Saturday evening at Moore Gymnasium. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 10-point lead. Despite being outscored 38-30 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Hornets and hold on for the win.

Marcus Garrett scored 19 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 39% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 81% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.01 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Isaiah Range recorded 18 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Alabama State. The Hornets went 24-of-57 from the field in this one, including 6-of-17 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 1 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on January 31. Bethune-Cookman gets a chance to end Alabama A&M’s winning streak, while Alabama State faces a Florida A&M squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Wildcats will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Hornets will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Bethune-Cookman scratches Alabama State’s run