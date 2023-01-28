NC A&T men fall to last-place Monmouth

By

GREENSBORO, NC – Whatever had led last-place CAA team Monmouth to a 1-20 overall record and winless 0-8 mark in conference play was absent Saturday at NC A&T.

The last-place Hawks came into Corbett Center here and defeated the Aggies 79-64 for their first conference win and second overall win of the season.

They shot 51.6% in the first half in running out to a 37-29 lead at the break. They shot even better in the second half, canning 12 of 22 shots (54.5%). Monmouth was also 6 of 11 (54.5%) for the game from 3-point range.

NC A&T struggles early and late

NC A&T (11-13, 6-5) missed its first eight shots to fall behind 9-1 early. Their only leads in the game were 12-11 and 20-19 in the first half.

The Hawks opened the second half on an 18-8 spurt to stretch the lead to 55-37 with 13:38 left. The Aggies got the lead down to seven, at 59-52 with 8:28 to play but could get no closer.

Monmouth placed four of its starters in double figures led by Tahron Allen’s 23 points. Collins had 16 while Vuga and Jack Spence finished with 14 each.

Junior forward Marcus Watson was the high scorer for the Aggies with 25 points. But he had eight of his team’s 14 turnovers. Demetric Horton was the only other double-figure scorer with 13. Scoring leader and point guard Kam Woods struggled, making 1 of 13 shots, 1 of 10 from behind the arc for just six points. The Aggies shot 37% (20 of 54) from the field, 24.1% (7 of 29) from 3-point range.

Monmouth’s UNC connection

Monmouth head coach King Rice is a former player at North Carolina and has former UNC teammates Brian Reese and Derrick Phelps as assistants. He and his team from West Long Branch, N. J. may have been spurred by a legion of fans wearing the Carolina Blue. Former UNC coach Roy Williams, who was an assistant to then head coach Dean Smith, and former UNC player Jimmy Black were among those in attendance.

THE UNC CONNECTION. (L. to r.) Derrick Phelps, Monmouth head coach King Rice, Roy Williams, Jimmy Black and Brian Reese pose for a photo after Monmouth’s win Saturday at NC A&T.

The Aggies hit the road for their next CAA game Thursday (7 p.m.) at UNC Wilmington.

