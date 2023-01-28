Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling

By

Jackson State recorded their fourth straight win, handing Grambling State a 67-52 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Angel Jackson scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 49% from the field, 9% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story: the team put up 0.93 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Phylicia Allen scored 14 points while Leah Morrow added another 13 to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.74 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-21 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 30. Jackson State gets Southern fresh off a recent win of its own, while Grambling State faces Alcorn State at home. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

