VIEW ALL SCORES
Howard University

Howard pushes past Coppin State to tie for MEAC lead

Howard snapped a five-game losing streak to Coppin State on Monday to enter a three-way tie for first place.
Posted on

WASHINGTON (January 23, 2023) – Howard University men’s basketball team extended its win streak to four as they defeated Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent Coppin State University (CSU), 90-76, at The Burr.

With Monday’s win, the Bison moved to 4-1 in league play. In the win streak, HU has scored 80 or more points in all four games and five-out-of-the-last-six games.

Four different Bison finished with double digits: Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) and Marcus Dockery (Washington) both with 14 points; Elijah Hawkins (Washington) with 13 points and Bryce Harris with 11 points off the bench.

Closing out the first half with a 41-37 advantage, the contest stayed close after intermission.

Howard, Elijah Hawkins



Coppin State closed within four points multiple times, but it was not enough to get the job done.

With eight minutes left, the Bison gained major momentum, led by Dockery hitting multiple back-to-back threes to extend the lead.

“It was really on my point guard finding me,” said Dockery on Hawkins, who finished with six dimes on the night. “He does a great job of finding us and all the kudos goes to him.”

Howard dominated the glass, outrebounding CSU, 47-32. Graduate guard Jelani Williams (Washington) flirted with a double-double, finishing with 10 boards and nine points.

Harris and Settle each had seven rebounds in the victory.

 “This team made a statement to the conference,” said Settle. “This team beat us three times last year so for us to be able to get a 16-point win, that’s huge.”

The Bison will take on North Carolina Central Saturday (Jan. 28) at Burr Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., live on ESPNU.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

Print Friendly Version

Howard pushes past Coppin State to tie for MEAC lead
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

134
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard protects Burr against Coppin State in MEAC showdown
231
2022-2023 Basketball

Medley-Bacon leads North Carolina Central to victory
108
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State secure another win, take down Bethune-Cookman.
267
Grambling

Grambling State takes down Mississippi Valley State
Bowie State Kyle Jackson CIAA football Bowie State Kyle Jackson CIAA football
102
2023 Football

Kyle Jackson named Bowie State head coach, interim tag removed
To Top
X