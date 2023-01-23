Jackson State adds Florida A&M to list of victories

By

Jackson State recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Florida A&M a 72-51 loss at Williams Center on Monday evening. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one. Going into half they had a 20-point lead and outscoring the Lady Rattlers 34-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Jariyah Covington scored 18 points to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 40% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 65% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.04 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Dylan Horton scored 12 points while Ahriahna Grizzle added another 12 to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Lady Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.73 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 6-of-19 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both teams face their next test on January 28. Jackson State takes on Grambling State, while Florida A&M squares off with an Alabama A&M side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Tigers will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

