By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama State defeated Prairie View A&M by a score of 56-55 in overtime at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Saturday evening. It was a hotly contested game that saw 15 lead changes, but Alabama State came out on top, outscoring Prairie View A&M 6-5 in overtime.

Isaiah Range scored 11 points to lead the way for Bama St. As a whole, the Hornets were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball. They scored just 0.83 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. Alabama State cold shooting didn’t stop them from attacking, though. They drew 22 fouls on the defense, which ultimately led to 22 points on 79% shooting from the free throw line.

Hegel Augustin recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Brian Myles added another eight points to lead Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-19 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on January 24. Alabama State gets a chance to end Texas Southern’s winning streak, while Prairie View A&M hits the road to meet Alabama A&M. The Hornets will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Panthers will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama State wins in overtime over Prairie View A&M