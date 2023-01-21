By

Jackson State snapped Bethune-Cookman’s two-game win streak in commanding fashion on Saturday afternoon, handing it an 82-60 loss at Williams Center. The teams played a competitive first half, but the Lady Tigers came out hot after the break, outscoring the Wildcats 47-28 over the final 20 minutes.

Ti’lan Boler led the way for Jackson State, putting up 20 points. Boler was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Lady Tigers. The team shot 60% from the field while scoring 1.15 points per possession. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 27-of-44 from the field, including 22-of-37 in the paint.

Chanel Wilson put up 21 points to lead BCU. The Wildcats went 21-of-58 from the field in this one, including 6-of-20 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 23. Jackson State takes on Florida A&M, while Bethune-Cookman meets Alcorn State in a conference showdown. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Jackson State women roll over Bethune-Cookman