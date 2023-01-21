Evans scores big leading Jackson State past Bethune-Cookman

By

Jackson State broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Bethune-Cookman in a 70-66 contest on Saturday afternoon at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. They went into halftime with a 31-27 lead and were able to hold off the Wildcats for the final 20 minutes.

Ken Evans led the way for Jackson State, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 39% from the field, 36% from behind the arc, and 89% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.95 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Zion Harmon led the way for Bethune-Cookman, scoring 20 points. The Wildcats went 24-of-66 from the field in this one, including 5-of-25 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.89 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 24. Jackson State hosts Florida A&M, while Bethune-Cookman squares off with an Alcorn State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Tigers will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Wildcats will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

