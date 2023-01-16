Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State women battle in tight ball game

By

Prairie View A&M recorded their fifth straight win, handing Alcorn State a 56-55 loss at William Nicks Building on Monday evening. They went into halftime with a 25-24 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Braves for the final 20 minutes.

PVAMU PANTHERS WITH A BREATHTAKING WIN OVER ALCORN TODAY 56-55!!! LETS GO PANTHERS!! P-V !!! #WhereChampionsAreBuilt #TheTurnUp #PVAMU pic.twitter.com/Jk4gOgpInA — Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball (@PVAMU_WBB) January 17, 2023

Kennedi Heard led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 18 points to go along with eight boards. Despite Heard’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 33% from the field while scoring just 0.76 points per possession. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 14 offensive rebounds led to 20 big second-chance points.

Alcorn was led by Destiny Brown, who recorded 13 points and six boards against Prairie View A&M. The Lady Braves went 20-of-56 from the field in this one, including 2-of-15 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Alcorn State only mustered 0.74 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 21. Prairie View A&M takes on Alabama State in a conference clash, while Alcorn State squares off with Florida A&M. The Lady Panthers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Braves will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

