Florida A&M (FAMU) broke their streak of seven consecutive losses, defeating Mississippi Valley State University in a 60-59 contest on Monday evening at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers went into halftime with a 17-point lead. Despite being outscored 40-24 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Delta Devils and hold on for the win.

RATTLERS WIN!



FAMU gets its first SWAC win of the season. Dimingus Stevens had a team-high 24 points.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #ThinkBig pic.twitter.com/Q90UEX1wkJ — Florida A&M Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_MBB) January 17, 2023

Dimingus Stevens led the way for FAMU, putting up 24 points. As a team, the Rattlers shot 47% from the field, 46% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.94 points per possession on 60% true shooting.

MVSU was led by Terry Collins, who put up 18 points against FAMU. As a team, the Delta Devils shot 17-of-46 from the field and 4-of-14 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.92 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

FAMU grabbed its first conference win of the year. Next, the team will face Alcorn State, who is coming off a win of its own, on Jan. 21. On the other side, MVSU fell to 2-18 with the loss. A conference clash with Grambling State on Jan. 22 is the Delta Devils’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

FAMU ends SWAC slide against Mississippi Valley State