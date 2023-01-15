By

LANCASTER, Texas – The No. 3 Langston Lions fell short in their first matchup versus the University of North Texas-Dallas Trailblazers 69-65 on Saturday at Cedar Valley College.

Tied at 65-65 with 42 seconds remaining, UNTD moved in front behind back-to-back free throws from Vernon Johnson to make it 67-65. On the ensuing offensive possession, Anthony White missed a three-pointer that would’ve put Langston in front with seven seconds remaining.

Toru Dean led LU with 15 points and 11 rebounds. AJ Rainey added 12, D’Monte Brown and Tristan Harper both finished with 11 and Cedric Roland chipped in 10. Collectively, Langston hit 35 percent (19-of-53) from the field and finished 25-of-29 from free throw range.

Langston (16-1, 10-1 SAC) returns to action on Thursday, January 19th versus Mid-America Christian at home. Game time is set for 7:45 p.m.

Langston women get it done on the road

LANCASTER, Texas – Three players scored in double figures for the Langston University Lady Lions as they rolled the University of North Texas-Dallas Trailblazers 84-43 on Saturday at Cedar Valley College.

The Lady Lions never trailed in Saturday’s contest, entering halftime in front 38-31. In the second half, they pulled away by outscoring the Trailblazers 32-10 in the third and 14-2 in the fourth quarter to move to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Kameron Shelley led LU, posting a season-high 22 points. Koreea Kirksey added 11 and Jamya Rogers chipped in 10. Collectively, Langston knocked down 46 percent (33-of-71) from the field and finished 12-of-28 from three-point range.

Langston (12-5, 7-4 SAC) returns to the court on Thursday, January 19th versus Mid-America Christian. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Langston men suffer first defeat of the season