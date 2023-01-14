By

Bethune-Cookman gave Mississippi Valley State University their eighth consecutive loss in a 70-55 contest at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 32-22 lead. They then continued to outscore the Devilettes 38-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Chanel Wilson scored 19 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 36% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 80% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.9 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

MVSU was led by Zaria Harleaux, who recorded 15 points and eight boards against Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Devilettes struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.68 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 14-of-45 on two-pointers, 4-of-15 on three-pointers, and 15-of-22 on free throws.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 16. Bethune-Cookman hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University hits the road to meet Florida A&M. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Bethune-Cookman WBB hands Mississippi Valley another loss