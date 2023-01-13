VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State WBB takes down UT Martin in OVC showdown

Erica Haynes-Overton scored 16 points to lead the way for the Lady Tigers in a game that had 16 lead changes.
Tennessee State defeated UT Martin in a thrilling 71-67 back-and-forth affair at Gentry Center Complex on Thursday evening. It was a thrilling game that saw 16 lead changes.

Erica Haynes-Overton scored 16 points to lead the way for Tennessee State. It wasn’t just Haynes-Overton though, the Lady Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.07 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 5-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc and 12-of-16 shooting on free throws.

Tennessee State

The Skyhawks played well offensively in this one. They averaged 1 point per possession on 41% shooting from the field. Josie Storey led the way, putting up 18 points. It wasn’t enough though, as UT Martin was unable to gather the momentum to get past Tennessee State.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 14. Tennessee State takes on Tennessee Tech in a conference clash, while UT Martin hits the road to meet Southern Ind. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Skyhawks will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

