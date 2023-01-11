Norfolk State prepping to host NCAA meets

By

NORFOLK, Va. | The Gold standard has been set as Norfolk State University is less than two months away from becoming the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to host a Division I national championship.

In October 2020, the NCAA announced Norfolk State University and the City of Virginia Beach have been selected to host four NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship meets between 2023 and 2026.

The Virginia Beach Sports Center will host the 2023 and 2026 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, the 2024 Division III Indoor Championships, and the 2025 Division I Indoor Championships. NSU will serve as the host institution for an NCAA Championship event for the first time and will be the first HBCU to host an NCAA Division I national championship event.

“Norfolk State University is honored to be chosen as the host for the track and field national championships,” said Melody Webb, NSU Director of Athletics. “We are excited about the collaboration and strategic partnership with the Virginia Beach Sports Center and the Hampton Roads Community in bringing this esteemed event to the 757.”

The Virginia Beach Sports Center opened in the Fall of 2020. The 285,000-square foot facility is located across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center and features a state-of-the-art indoor hydraulic track with seating for up to 5,000 spectators.

Grand Valley State captured the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship, which was held at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kan. Minnesota State won the women’s crown, beating Grand Valley State by seven points.

