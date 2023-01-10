Big games from Miller and Burke lead Morgan State past SC State

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Score: Morgan State 90 | South Carolina State 85

Location: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.

Records: Morgan State 8-8, 2-0 | SCSU 3-15, 0-2

The short story: Senior guard Malik Miller scored a game and career-high 32 points and Isaiah Burke matched his career-high with 30 points to lead Morgan State to a 90-85 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night. With the win, the Bears improve to a 8-8 overall record, 2-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and remain unbeaten at home with a 6-0 mark.

OPENING TIP

Miller connected on 10-of-15 from the floor and shot 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He recorded his seventh double-double of the season as he finished with 32 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, to go along with four assists, four blocked shots and three steals in 39 minutes.

Senior guard Isaiah Burke scored 14 of his 30 points (11-22 FG) in the first half and connected on 6-of-12 3-pointers and added five assists.

Starting freshman guard Kamron Hobbs added a season-high 18 points (4-6 3FG) with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Graduate student Collin Nnamene finished with a game-high six blocked shots and had five boards, and two assists off the bench.

finished with a game-high six blocked shots and had five boards, and two assists off the bench. Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs with 15 points (5-12 FG) and had three assists. Lesown Hallums had 14 points, Cameron Jones had 13 points and Latavian Lawrence finished with 10 points.

THE DIFFERENCE

Kamron Hobbs hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Bears jump out to a 12-5 lead. Isaiah Burke buried his second 3-pointer of the night to put Morgan up 21-12, but the Bulldogs responded with a 5-0 spurt and a triple by Rahsaan Edwards trimmed the lead to 21-17 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Miller hit a pair of free throws as part of a 9-2 run to help extend to the Bears lead to 11 (30-19) at the 7:42 mark. Morgan State finished off the half with a splash when Kamron Hobbs weaved his way through SCSU's full court press and dropped off a dime to Rob Lawson for a layup and was fouled. Lawson converted the 3-point play to give the Bears a 51-39 lead at the break.

Morgan controlled the opening moments of the second half and led 60-50 following a layup by Miller with 15 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs mounted another spurt after Rakeim Gary hit two free throws, and Jordan Simpson dropped in a 3-pointer followed by a breakaway dunk to cut the Bears lead to 60-57 with 13:55 remaining. Lesown Hallums completed a 3-points play that trimmed Morgan's lead to 65-64 with 11:06 to go.

Miller and Burke combined for 16 points during a 19-9 run over a five minute stretch … Miller split a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 84-72 with 5:54 remaining.

Morgan shot .667 (18-27) from the free throw line, while the Bulldogs finished 19-for-29 (.655) from the stripe.

The Bears were out-rebounded by the Bulldogs by a 42-34 margin.

Morgan shot .517 (31-of-60) from the field, compared to SCSU’s .422 (27-of-64). The Bears shot .476 (10-21) from beyond the arc, while the Bulldogs connected on 8-of-16 (.500) from 3-point range.

SCSU held a 16-9 advantage in second chance scoring.

The Bears scored 23 points off of forcing 16 SCSU turnovers.

NOTABLE

Monday night’s game improved Morgan’s home record to 6-0 this season.

Morgan State is on a 4-game winning streak.

Isaiah Burke collected his seventh game of scoring 20 or more points and it marked his second game of scoring 30 points this season.

Morgan recorded its sixth consecutive win against South Carolina State since Jan. 6, 2020.

The last time Morgan had two players score 30 or more points in the same game was Jan. 6, 2018 against Florida A&M — Tiwian Kendley scored 35 points and Phillip Carr scored 32.

Miller currently sits at T-No. 2 among Morgan’s all-time leaders in steals … Miller is tied with DeWayne Jackson (2009-13; 127 games) with 173 career steals. Terrence Wright is the school’s all-time leader with 186 steals in 76 games (1992-96).

Miller is the third player since 2010-11 with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks in a game … The others were also this season: *Chattanooga’s Jake Stephens vs. Belmont (12/18) and * Idaho’s Isaac Jones vs. Sacramento State (1/5).

UP NEXT

Morgan State will take on crosstown rival Coppin State on Saturday afternoon at Physical Education Complex Arena. Tip-off is slated for 4:00 p.m. (EST) and fans can catch the action live via coppinstatesports.com.

