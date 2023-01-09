Rasheka Simmons leads Fayetteville State over Bowie State

By

BOWIE, MD — Rasheka Simmons led Fayetteville State (9-5 overall, 5-1 CIAA) with 23 points and two steals on the way to a 53-47 Fayetteville State victory over the Bowie State Bulldogs on the road Monday CIAA cross-divisional play.

Aniylah Bryant tacked on seven points, four assists, two steals, and two blocks and London Thompson helped out with five points and five rebounds.



Bowie State (8-7, 4-2 CIAA) was led by Anii Harris, who finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Fayetteville State pulled down 34 rebounds in Monday’s game compared to Bowie State’s 28, led by six boards from Morgan Graham . The Broncos also put in work on the offensive glass, turning 12 rebounds into six second-chance points.

The Fayetteville State defense held Bowie State shooters to only 32.6 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from three-point range.

How It Happened

Fayetteville State kept it close in the first quarter but entered the second frame down 11-8.

Bowie State kept adding to that lead, building a 15-8 advantage before Fayetteville State went on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Simmons, to take a 16-15 lead. The Bulldogs then came roaring back to take a 25-22 lead heading into halftime.

FSU came out of halftime on fire, going on a 10-0 run to grab a 32-25 lead with 4:58 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Bulldogs had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Broncos still entered the fourth quarter with a 39-36 edge. Fayetteville State took advantage of 11 Bowie State turnovers in the quarter, scoring 10 points off of takeaways.

FSU started tacking on points in the fourth almost immediately, going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Simmons’ jumper, to grow the lead to 44-36 with 8:30 to go in the contest. The Bulldogs narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Broncos still cruised the rest of the way for the 53-47 win.

Game Notes

» The Broncos held the Bulldogs to only 32.6 percent shooting from the field.

» The FSU bench came alive by adding 28 points to its scoring output.

» Fayetteville State had a 34-28 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Fayetteville State defense forced 18 turnovers.

» Fayetteville State cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.

» Rasheka Simmons led the Broncos with a game-high 23 points.

» FSUgot a team-high six rebounds from Morgan Graham .

FSU will return home with CIAA Southern Division action against Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday, January 14. The Bronco women will play the second half of the doubleheader with a tip-off at 3:00 pm. The men will have a CIAA/Black College Sports Broadcasting Network televised game at noon.

