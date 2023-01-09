Jackson State women continue dominance against Alabama A&M

By

Jackson State snapped Alabama A&M’s four-game win streak in commanding fashion on Monday evening, handing it a 63-35 loss at Williams Center. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 23-point lead and outscoring the Bulldogs 29-24 in the final 20 minutes.

Liz Martino scored 17 points to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 36% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and 58% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

AAMU was led by Amani Free, who recorded eight points and five boards against Jackson State. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.47 points per possession on 19% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 5-of-27 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 14. Jackson State visits Prairie View A&M, while Alabama A&M squares off with an Alabama State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Tigers will hope their success on follows them on the road. On the other side, the Bulldogs will get a shot to recover from this loss.

