Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State

Jackson State gave Alcorn State their fourth consecutive loss in a 59-49 contest on their home court of Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Monday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 33-19 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Braves for the final 20 minutes.

Jariyah Covington scored 17 points to lead the way for JSU. Despite Covington’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 32% from the field while scoring just 0.75 points per possession. Jackson State found an advantage on the fast break though, accumulating 12 transition points on the game.

Tyginae Wright scored 15 points while Zy’Nyia White added another nine to lead the way for Alcorn. As a team, the Lady Braves struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.6 points per possession on 23% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Braves went a paltry 12-of-28 from the free throw line.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 7. Jackson State hosts Alabama State, while Alcorn State squares off with Alabama A&M. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Braves will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

