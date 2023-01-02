By

Bethune-Cookman gave Florida A&M its fourth consecutive loss in an 85-50 rout at Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, FL on Monday evening. The Wildcats had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 26-point lead and outscoring the Lady Rattlers 43-34 in the final 20 minutes.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN VS FAMU WBB PHOTO GALLERY

Chanel Wilson led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 25 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 46% from the field, 53% from behind the arc, and 77% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 58% true shooting.

FAMU was led by Eliya Ellis, who recorded 13 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.6 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-20 from deep.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN VS FAMU WBB PHOTO GALLERY

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 7. Bethune-Cookman takes on Grambling State, while Florida A&M squares off with Southern. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Bethune-Cookman blows out Florida A&M in SWAC wbb showdown