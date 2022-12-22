VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Wichita State defeats Texas Southern

Wichita State defeated Texas Southern at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday night. Jaron Pierre Jr. led the way, putting up 18 points.
Posted on

Wichita State defeated Texas Southern by a score of 65-56 at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday night. They went into halftime with a 32-22 lead and were able to hold off the Tigers for the final 20 minutes.

Jaron Pierre Jr. led the way for Wichita State, putting up 18 points. As a team, the Shockers shot 45% from the field, 14% from behind the arc, and 72% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.92 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Davon Barnes recorded 16 points and nine rebounds, and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added another 12 points to lead Texas Southern. As a team, the Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-17 from deep.

Wichita State’s record improved to 7-5 with the win. It plays next on December 29 in a matchup with Central Florida. On the other side,Texas Southern fell to 3-9 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on Dec. 30 against Huston-Tillotson.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Wichita State defeats Texas Southern
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

311
Delaware State

Wagner secures another win, defeating Delaware State
196
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Hofstra WBB defeats Delaware State behind Thomas’ performance
Alabama State Alabama State
149
2022 Football

National Signing Day: Alabama State adds 2 exciting prospects
Deion Sanders Deion Sanders
706
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says many critics of Jackson State move were hurt
Jackson State Jackson State
577
Jackson State

Jackson State lands prospect with multiple-Power Five offers
To Top
X