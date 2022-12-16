Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors

By

HBCU Gameday, a long with our partners Protect Your Skull Inc., are excited to announce our 2022 Players of The Year at the FCS level to Shedeur Sanders and BJ Davis.

Sanders repeats as offensive player of the year, becoming the second player to do so in the award’s history. The first was Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall, who won the inagural award in 2017 and repeated in 2018. The award was for both FCS and Division II categories in those first two seasons before switching to the FCS and Division II format in 2019.

Shedeur Sanders has led Jackson State to a 12-0 season, a SWAC title and a berth in the Celebration Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Shedeur Sanders set single-season Jackson State records for touchdown passes (36) and completions (314) while throwing for 3,409 yards and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns. He set a career with 438 passing yards against Miss. Valley St. on September 24 and threw a career-high five touchdown passes twice in games against Florida A&M (Sept. 4) and Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 15). Sanders has eight games with three-plus touchdown passes this season (2 3-TD games, 4 4-TD games, 2 5-TD games), and five 300-yard passing games this season.

BJ Davis had an outstanding season for the Bulldogs, recording 94 total tackles. A total of 64 of those were solo tackles, and eight of those were behind the line of scrimmage. His season high was 17 tackles against North Carolina A&T. Davis showed soft hands as well, picking off five passes to lead the MEAC, including a pair of two-interception games. He broke up a total of seven passes.



Davis is the second South Carolina State player to win the honor, following in the footsteps of linebacker Darius Leonard, who claimed the inaugural award back in 2017.

ABOUT PROTECT YOUR SKULL

Protect Your Skull, LLC. is an awareness brand established in 2013 by former athletes Tracey Suggs and Foster Wilkins. The entire sports landscape and the rules of the game in football, hockey, basketball and other contact sports have changed in order to protect players from collisions that ultimately lead to traumatic brain injuries. Protect Your Skull is the world’s first and only Concussion Awareness brand creating quality performance apparel for today’s athlete. Become apart of our movement today as we continue to promote concussion and TBI awareness in all sports. Athletes today are bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before. Now the game has to be played safer and smarter in order to ensure that athletes have a better quality of life after the game. Our goal as a company is to heighten this awareness through our brand offerings.

Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors