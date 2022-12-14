Mississippi Valley State women get road win over New Orleans in OT

By

Mississippi Valley State University gave New Orleans its fifth consecutive loss 67-63 in overtime at Kiefer Lakefront Arena on Wednesday afternoon. Mississippi Valley State University went into halftime trailing New Orleans 28-27 but outscored New Orleans in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on its side, as the team continued to outscore the Privateers 9-5 in overtime.

Zaria Harleaux scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the way for MVSU. As a team, the Devilettes shot 38% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 53% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.78 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

The Mississippi Valley State women picked up their second win of the season.

Tara Green recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds, and DeArica Pryor added another 13 points to lead New Orleans. As a team, the Privateers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.73 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 5-of-27 from deep.

MVSU’s win on Wednesday put an end to its recent struggles. Next the team will face UAB, who is coming off a win of its own, on Dec. 17. On the other side, New Orleans’ struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The Privateers’ next game is on Dec. 18. It won’t be easy as their opponent Rutgers is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

