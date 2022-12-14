Hampton prepping for Chris Paul HBCU Challenge 2022

By

HOUSTON — The Hampton University Pirates will face off against basketball rivals in the 2022 Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge, December 17 and 18, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. A total of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were selected to compete this year, including Norfolk State University, Texas Southern University, and North Carolina A&T State University.

“We are proud to be a part of the Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge again. The tournament was a first-class event last year. We were able to expose our athletes to an amazing experience while simultaneously gaining exposure for our basketball program,” Edward “Buck” Joyner, Head Coach of Hampton University Men’s Basketball said earlier this week. “We are truly grateful to Chris for what he has done for Hampton University Men’s Basketball, but more importantly for the advocacy, intentionality, resources, time, and opportunities he is dedicating to the advancement of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

This is the second year Boost Mobile has worked with Chris Paul and the Basketball Hall of Fame to sponsor the event, and Boost Mobile locations around Hampton are joining with their communities in support of the Pirates.

“Boost Mobile has always supported events that are truly making a difference for local teams and under-represented communities. Giving HBCU student-athletes a national stage is something we are very proud of.” said Stephen Sokols, head of Boost Mobile.

Game and ticket information are available at hoophall.com/events/chris-paul-hbcu-challenge/, and local fans can view broadcasts of the tournament on ESPN+ for Saturday’s 4pm EST game with Norfolk State. On Sunday, the Pirates will take on Texas Southern at 6:30 pm on ESPNU.

Outside of his phenomenal career on the court, Chris Paul is widely known as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and supporter of HBCUs. “We are so excited for the second year of our HBCU Tip-Off. It is great to work with our partners to give these student athletes a national stage they may not otherwise have,” said Paul. “I hope these events give these players an experience that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. We love Boost Mobile as a partner because of their commitment to HBCU schools and athletes in partnership with this event.”



Paul is set to graduate from Winston-Salem State this month.

Hampton prepping for Chris Paul HBCU Challenge 2022