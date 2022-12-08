Deion Sanders bringing SWAC head coach on Colorado staff

By

It looks like Deion Sanders isn’t the only HBCU football head coach leaving a vacancy in Mississippi.



Mississippi Valley State head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned his post to accept a job with “Coach Prime,” the school announced on Thursday. A source tells HBCU Gameday he will be hired as an analyst at the University of Colorado, where Deion Sanders was announced as head coach on Sunday.

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU,” MVSU President Jerry Briggs said in a statement. “He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”



Dancy spent five seasons as a head coach at Mississippi Valley State, going 10-38 during that span. That record may not sound impressive, but given the fact that the school has the lowest athletic budget amongst all football-playing schools in the FCS, it isn’t as bad as it sounds. As a Division I head coach, Dancy was reportedly making around $100k. He’s set to receive a significant raise with his new role at Colorado.

Vincent Dancy played his college ball at Jackson State, and later coached at his alma mater under Rick Comegy. He spent one season as defensive coordinator at Paine College before returning to coach under Comegy as his defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017. He was named the school’s 17th head coach following Comegy’s dismissal in 2018.



Throughout his two years at Jackson State, Deion Sanders spoke glowingly of Vincent Dancy and sought to help out his fellow SWAC Coach whenever he could. Earlier this year he took a trip to Ita Bena, MS to visit the school and its facilities. He then vowed to help the school raise money for a practice field.



We now know that Dancy will not be coaching on that field.

