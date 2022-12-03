By

Deion Sanders has officially accepted a head coaching job at Colorado.



Sanders told his team on Saturday, less than an hour after winning the SWAC Championship Game, that he’s accepting the head coaching position at Colorado.

Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson released a statement regarding the move.



The statement is below:

Since arriving in Jackson, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders energized and elevated Jackson State football and Jackson State University to unprecedented heights. In rebuilding our program to be smart, tough, fast, and disciplined with character, Coach Prime returned JSU football to championship prominence.

Coach Prime’s impact during his JSU tenure goes far beyond his 27 wins and back-to-back SWAC Championships on the field, to the thousands who have been motivated and inspired by him simply saying “I Believe.” The influence of Coach Prime on Jackson State football, the University, the City of Jackson, and college football cannot be understated. He challenged norms and transformed mindsets of what was perceived to be possible to create new visions for success while inspiring the community and creating a spotlight on HBU sports and culture.

I cannot thank him enough for his impact on me professionally and personally, and I know he will continue to have elite success as he has throughout his career as a player, coach, and businessman.

Jackson State football is one of the best programs in college sports. Our University, tradition, passionate fan base, and community combine to make our Jackson State football second to none. We will conduct an aggressive national search for the next leader for JSU football and continue to enhance our championship tradition.



Deion Sanders confirmed earlier this week that he had an offer from Colorado to become its head coach. Reports have indicated the deal is worth $5 million per year in base salary.

Deion Sanders officially takes Colorado job