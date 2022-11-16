Jackson State women beat Texas Tech in WNIT

By

LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women’s basketball team knocked down Texas Tech, 69-63, in its second game of the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The Tigers shot 50 percent from three-point range in the road win Tuesday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Jackson State (1-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Liz Martino, who had 17 points. Angel Jackson added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Daja Woodard chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

JSU took advantage of great ball movement in Tuesday’s match-up, piling on 15 assists on 26 made field goals. Individually, Jariyah Covington dished out the most for the Tigers with six assists and Keshuna Luckett also added five assists of her own.

The Jackson State defense held Texas Tech’s shooters to just 38.1 percent from the field, including 23.8 percent from three-point range.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· After falling behind 15-10, Jackson State went on a 5-0 run with 3:41 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Martino, to tie the game at 15.

· Texas Tech then pulled ahead, sending the Tigers into the second quarter down by one, 19-18.

· Texas Tech kept adding to the lead, building a 28-18 advantage before Jackson State went on an 11-0 run to take a 29-28 lead.

· The Lady Raiders came roaring back to take a 33-31 lead heading into halftime.

· Texas Tech continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 41-37 advantage before Jackson State went on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Daphane White, to grab a 44-41 lead with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.

· The Tigers held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 47-44 edge.

· JSU kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Martino’s three, to grow the lead to 56-49 with 7:19 to go in the contest.

· Jackson State carried a 10-point lead with 1:12 left in the game as Daja Woodard sunk both of her free throws.

· Texas Tech cut the lead to six with a three from Rhyle McKinney at 23 seconds. Jackson State held onto the lead and cruised on to a 69-63 win

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Jackson State shot 47.3 percent (26-for-55) from the field and 12-for-16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line

Liz Martino led for JSU putting up 17 points, one steal and one assist

Angel Jackson registered 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks

Daja Woodard added 11 points and seven rebounds

added 11 points and seven rebounds Ti’Ian Boler registered 10 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal

The Tigers registered 34 points in the paint, 17 bench points, one fast break point, 14 points off 14 off 16 Texas Tech turnovers and 13 second-chance points

Texas Tech shot 38.1 percent (23-for-63) from the floor and 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the free-throw line

Rhyle McKinney registered 21 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals

Bailey Maupin followed with 12 points, five rebounds and one assist

Texas Tech recorded 16 points in the paint, 21 bench points, two fast break points, 14 points off 15 JSU turnovers and 16 second-chance points

UP NEXT

The Tigers will return to United Supermarkets Arena to play in its final game of the WNIT as they take on Louisiana-Lafayette. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

