2022 Football

North Carolina A&T rises to victory against Charleston Southern

North Carolina A&T defended their home field, Truist Stadium, on Saturday afternoon, defeating Charleston Southern.

Posted on

North Carolina A&T defended their home field on Saturday afternoon, defeating Charleston So. by a final score of 20-10.

Bhayshul Tuten’s multi-threat ability was on full display to lead North Carolina A&T. He put up 106 yards on the ground and another 78 out of the backfield to cause havoc for the offense. NC A&T’s defense put on a clinic, racking up six sacks on the afternoon. However, North Carolina A&T has room for improvement. They’ll look to shore up unforced penalties and mental mistakes going forward.

Nivon Holland’s season-high one receiving touchdown led Charleston So. in the losing effort. Holland’s performance was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game for fans. In addition, the O-line was not in sync, allowing six sacks.

North Carolina A&T improves their record to 7-3 with the win. NC A&T will hit the road for their next test, a November 19 matchup against Gardner-Webb. Charleston Southern now sits at 2-8 on the year. Closing out the season with a loss is certainly not what the Buccaneers had hoped for. They’ll have to wait until next season for redemption.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T rises to victory against Charleston Southern
Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

254
2022 Football

Celebration Bowl-bound: NC Central punches MEAC ticket
Deion Sanders Jackson State Deion Sanders Jackson State
1.7K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole
Fayetteville State Hayes Fayetteville State Hayes
220
2022 Football

Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs
762
2022 Football

HBCU Football Rundown: CIAA Championship game
115
2022 Football

Florida A&M cools off Alabama State
To Top
X