SWAC basketball: How To Watch (Nov. 7, 2022)

Three opponents are in the AP Top 25
SWAC basketball action tips off on Monday Nov. 7 and the day is filled with big matchups and opponents.

Opening day features matchups against three opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. Mississippi Valley State will face off against the #5 Baylor Bears on ESPN+. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will test theirselves against the #14 TCU Frogs. Florida A&M are traveling west against the #21 Oregon Ducks.

2022 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Men’s Championship – Texas Southern vs Alcorn St

Texas Southern University, the defending SWAC basketball champions, will be playing San Francisco at 10PM. The Alcorn Braves were the runner ups of the 2022 SWAC tournament and will begin this year with a SEC opponent in Ole Miss.

FULL SCHEDULE

12:00 PM

Kansas Christian at Prairie View A&M

Mississippi Valley State at #5 Baylor on ESPN+

7:00 PM

Bethune-Cookman at Iowa

7:30 PM

Alabama State at UAB

8:00 PM

Jackson State at Abilene Christian on ESPN+

North Texas-Dallas at Grambling

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at #14 TCU on ESPN+

9:00 PM

Alcorn State at Ole Miss on SEC Network +

SWAC BASKETBALL OUT WEST

10:00 PM

Texas Southern at San Francisco

Florida A&M at #21 Oregon

10:15 PM

Southern at UNLV

TRACK ALL SCORES

All SWAC basketball scores will be featured on the HBCU Gameday website.

