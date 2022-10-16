Alabama State is latest to beat Mississippi Valley State

After losing against Mississippi Valley State University the last time they met, Alabama State finally got their revenge on Saturday afternoon, winning 24-9.
Alabama State’s Myles Crawley led the charge through the air. His 270 yards were a season high. Receivers Jeremiah Hixon and Kisean Johnson were Crawley’s main targets, collecting 92 and 116 receiving yards respectively. As a unit, Bama St.’s offense was efficient and often times explosive, amassing 353 total yards.
Mississippi Valley State University’s pass defense was a key component to their struggles against Bama St. They allowed 10.3 yards per pass attempt. Losing 71 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. However, Jacory Rankin pulled down a season high one receiving touchdown to keep the matchup within a score.
Alabama State’s success today ups their record to 4-3 on the season. With a bye coming up on the schedule, they’ll have an extra week of preparation for their next game against Alabama A&M on October 29. Another loss for Mississippi Valley State University means that their losing skid extends to seven games. Their fortunes might turn next weekend as they welcome a struggling Bethune-Cookman to Rice-Totten Stadium.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.