Texas Southern stays within reach of top spot in the SWAC

Texas Southern continues to win as the season goes along. Could this be the year for the Tigers?
Texas Southern was dominant in Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Lincoln (CA). TXSO’s offense put up 37 points, while its defense kept the opposing offense completely out of the end zone in the 37-2 rout.

Texas Southern’s Andrew Body led the charge through the air. He threw for 177 yards to go along with a season high two touchdowns. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 374 total yards. The Tiger defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Lincoln (CA) running backs to just 3.4 yards per rush.

Lincoln (CA)’s pass defense was a key component to its struggles against Texas Southern. They allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt. Losing 184 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. Elijah Holmes led the rushing attack for Lincoln (CA) with 95 yards.

The race for the top spot in the SWAC – West continues to tighten up after today’s loss by Southern to Jackson State. They are within striking distance of first place heading into their next game. Each team will get its next chance on Nov. 5. TXSO will have a tough matchup at home next weekend, taking on Jackson State the no. 1 ranked HBCU team at this point in the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.
