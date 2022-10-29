Grambling wins vs Alcorn State
Struggles continue as Grambling the latest to beat Alcorn State

Grambling finally gets its first SWAC win under Hue Jackson.
After losing against Alcorn State the last time they met, Grambling finally got their revenge on Saturday afternoon, winning 35-6.

Maurice Washington led the way for Grambling, accumulating a team-high 67 rushing yards to set the tone. The Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game. On top of that, Grambling’s defense showed out, limiting Alcorn State to just 3.4 yards per rush and 5.4 yards per pass attempt.

Alcorn State could not contain Grambling’s pass rush, giving up four sacks. Beyond that, their offense just seemed out of sync at times. They couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers. Javonta Leatherwood had a standout performance for Alcorn State. He rushed for a season high 82 yards.

This win snaps a five game losing skid and finally gives fans of Grambling something to cheer about. Their next game could be favorable, as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Another loss for Alcorn State means that their losing skid extends to three games. Alcorn will need to turn things around quickly because next week’s game is shaping up to be quite challenging. It’s a road trip to face Prairie View A&M, one of the top teams in HBCU football right now.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.
