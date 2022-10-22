Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith

CHARLOTTE, NC — Fayetteville State scored first and never looked back on the way to a 21-13 win over Johnson C. Smith Saturday afternoon on the road at the Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte.
The Broncos improved to 6-2 on the year and 5-1 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, while JCSU fell to 2-5 and 2-5.
Quarterback Demari Daniels led all FSU rushers with 48 yards in the contest, picking up 4.8 yards per carry. QB Caden Davis also added 42 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Running Back Ellijah Henryreeled in six catches for 92 yards and one score.
Devonte Dillard led the Fayetteville State defensive effort, recording one interception. Christian Powell added three tackles, 1.0 Tackle for a loss, and one sack and Khalid Martin had five tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack in the win.
Defensively, Fayetteville State held up fairly well against the Johnson C. Smith offensive attack, holding the JCSU to 297 total yards. The Golden Bulls’ Jacob Newman rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Robert Adams ran for 32 yards and a score. Adams also completed 14-of-34 passes for 127 yards.
How It Happened
Fayetteville State got on the scoreboard first with 9:22 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Johnson C. Smith then narrowed the score to 7-6, but FSU fired back with a touchdown to make their lead 14-6.
Fayetteville State then added a touchdown with :04 remaining in the second quarter to make it a 21-6 lead. Fayetteville State didn’t score again in the game and Johnson C. Smith tacked on seven more points to finish off the scoring.
Game Notes
» Johnson C. Smith outgained Fayetteville State 297-226 in the contest.
» FSU scored first with 9:22 left in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.
» Fayetteville State tallied 14 points in the second quarter, accounting for 66.7% of their total score.
» FSU converted 3 of 14 third downs while Johnson C. Smith was successful on 7 of 18.
» Gerald Simpson led the FSU with nine tackles.
» Fayetteville State went 1-for-2 on fourth down, converting on 50 percent of attempts.
» Fayetteville State gave up only 0 yards per punt return on three attempts.
» Robert Adams led the JCSU passing attack, completing 14 of his 34 attempts for 127 yards with one interception.
» Jacob Newman led the Johnson C. Smith rushing attack with 105 yards and one touchdown.
Fayetteville State will play Shaw next weekend for senior night and the rights to play in the CIAA Football Championship with a two-game lead over the Southern Division.