2022 Football

Delaware State claims victory over Norfolk State

Delaware State and Marquis Gillis went into Dick Price Stadium on Saturday afternoon and outplayed Norfolk State.

Posted on

Delaware State went into Dick Price Stadium on Saturday afternoon and outplayed Norfolk State, winning by a final score of 28-7.

Marquis Gillis led the way for Delaware State, accumulating a team-high 123 rushing yards to set the tone. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 398 total yards. Delaware State’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Norfolk State running backs to just 3.4 yards per rush.

Photo Courtesy of Delaware State Athletics

Norfolk State’s run defense was a key issue against the Hornets. They gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Delaware State rushers. Losing 57 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. The score might not show it, but Norfolk’s Otto Kuhns had a good game. He went 19-41 for 258 yards.

Delaware State improves their record to 4-2 with the win. Next weekend’s road game could be a good opportunity for a win. Howard has a losing record, which may be favorable, but it offers no guarantees. With the loss, Norfolk State’s record is now 1-6 on the year. Thankfully they’ll have extra time to make corrections before their Oct. 29 contest against Howard.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Delaware State claims victory over Norfolk State
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shedeur Sanders Shedeur Sanders
1.6K
featured

Shedeur Sanders signs with BRADY™
Southern University Southern University
1.1K
Prairie View A&M

Prairie View, SWAC looking for answers in brawl with Southern
Davius Richard Davius Richard
747
MEAC

Richard stars as North Carolina Central once again triumphs over Morgan State
732
MEAC

Antonio Hamilton makes emotional return to Arizona Cardinals
Jackson State Orange Blossom Classic Jackson State Orange Blossom Classic
722
Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State – Bethune Cookman: How to watch
To Top
X