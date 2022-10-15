Jackson State dominant against Bethune-Cookman

By

Jackson State had an impressive start to the game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday evening, scoring a quick 21 first-quarter points. They kept that momentum going, ultimately winning 48-8.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 272 yards, tying his season best with five touchdowns in their victory. Receivers Shane Hooks and Dallas Daniels were Sanders’ main targets, collecting 66 and 55 receiving yards respectively. As a unit, JSU’s offense was efficient and often times explosive, amassing 496 total yards.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks out on to the field ahead of the game against Bethune-Cookman. (Vaughn Wilson/HBCU Gameday photo)

Bethune-Cookman struggled from the start, allowing Jackson State to jump to a 30-0 lead in the first half. On top of that, Bethune-Cookman’s defense couldn’t handle JSU’s running game, giving up 6.6 yards per carry. However, Kemari Averett pulled down a season-high one receiving touchdown to get BCU on the board.

Jackson State maintains a perfect record that will be tested heading into its next game. The string of victories continue to make a strong case for a possible SWAC – East title. It will get its next test when it welcomes Campbell to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22. Campbell is now 4-2, including a dominant win over North Carolina Central.

For Bethune-Cookman, it was another weekend of disappointment. It has now lost three games in a row. Next weekend’s visit to Itta Bena will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. It will take on Mississippi Valley State University who is 0-6 on the year.

