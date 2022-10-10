By

Jackson State continues to inch up in the FCS polls despite a closer-than-expected matchup against Alabama State. JSU’s 26-12 win over ASU in a heated battle helped propel JSU to the seventh spot in the FCS Coaches Poll, released on Monday afternoon. Jackson State remains in the eighth spot in the STATS FCS Poll, though it is now tied for eighth along with the University of Incarnate Word.



NCCU (5-1) is not ranked in either major poll, but is receiving votes in both. FAMU picked up a handful of votes in the FCS Coaches Poll.



As for the HBCU Gameday poll, Southern has muscled its way into the top five after running through Prairie View over the weekend. Meanwhile, Alabama State sticks around in the top 10 despite the loss to Jackson State and South Carolina State holds on as well after a tough loss to FAMU over the weekend.



FCS Poll

1 Jackson State — 50

2 NC Central — 45

3 Alcorn State — 40

4 Hampton — 28

5 Southern — 25

6 Florida A&M — 24

7 North Carolina A&T — 15

8 Prairie View A&M— 15

9 Alabama State — 9

10 SC State — 7



At the Division II level, unbeaten Virginia Union remains the highest-ranked team in both the national polls and our HBCU Gameday poll. VUU is currently ranked 11th in the AFCA Coaches Poll after a 49-0 win over St. Augustine’s. Albany State is currently ranked 21st in that poll. No other HBCU is receiving votes in that poll.



As for our poll, Bowie State put itself in the top five solidly after dispatching of Virginia State on its homecoming.



D2 Poll

1 Virginia Union — 50

2 Albany State — 43

3 Benedict College — 42

4 Bowie State — 31

5 Fayetteville State — 29

6 Fort Valley State — 21

7 Lane — 15

8 Virginia State — 14

9 Langston — 11

10 Tuskegee — 9

Jackson State, Virginia Union pace HBCU football in polls again