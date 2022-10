By

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Union celebrated its 2022 homecoming on a beautiful, temperate early October 7 that was made for an HBCU Homecoming. The game was a mismatch as nationally-ranked Virginia Union crushed Elizabeth City State 49-0 to stay in control of the CIAA North race. But as with all HBCU homecomings, the football action itself was only a portion of what drew students, alumni and fans to the campus.

Here are some of the sights from the game and the atmosphere.

VUU royal court is on the move as the events keep coming.

A couple arrives at Historic Hovey Field to celebrate its HBCU homecoming. It was a day cool enough for a jacket, but definitely hot enough to have to take it off.

A Virginia Union fan likes what he sees at VUU homecoming.

Redshirt freshman Curtis Allen strikes a pose after scoring in the endzone for Virginia Union. Allen has eight touchdowns in just 27 attempts so far this season.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers searches for a seam in the Elizabeth City State defense. Byers rushed for 205 yards on the day, topping the 1,000 yard mark for the season.

Jada Byers celebrates another touchdown as VUU rolls over Elizabeth City State. He rushed for two scores to bring his total to 13 in just six games.

Tykell Stanfield encourages his Elizabeth City State teammates. ECSU fell to 1-5 on the season with the loss to Virginia Union.

James Jackson hauls in a touchdown catch for VUU. The Panthers passed for three touchdowns in the win.

VUU’s Ambassadors of Sound prepare to take the field. Can’t have an HBCU homecoming without the marching band.

The marching band took the field and gave the crowd what it wanted.

Of course, Divine Elegance understood the 2022 homecoming assignment and delivered on time.

HBCU Homecoming: Virginia Union 2022