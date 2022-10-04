By

DURHAM, N.C. – The NC Central University men’s basketball program has unveiled its 2022-23 schedule, featuring 28 contests and 14 home dates.



The Eagles will play seven home non-conference games, and seven home Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tilts.



NCCU will meet Virginia, Liberty, and Radford for the first time in program history.



The season begins on Monday, Nov. 7, when the Eagles will meet Virginia. That begins a season-opening three-game tour of Appalachia, as NCCU will then travel to Appalachian State on Nov. 10, and Liberty on Nov. 14 before the home opener.



The Eagles will open the doors of McDougald-McLendon Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 16 against Mid-Atlantic Christian, and will stay home for a four-game set. NCCU will also welcome Carver on Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb on Nov. 26, and UNC Asheville on Nov. 29 before returning to the road.



NC Central will play just two home games during December: Dec. 3 against St. Andrews, and Dec. 20 against The Citadel. The rest of the month will be spent away from The Nest, with contests at Radford on Dec. 1, Marquette on Dec. 6, LSU on Dec. 13, and Gardner-Webb on Dec. 17.



The Eagles will ring in the new year with Toccoa Falls on Jan. 3 to finish the non-conference slate, and then dive into conference play with the Baltimore swing at Morgan State and Coppin State on Jan. 7-9.



NC Central will host each MEAC opponent once inside McDougald-McLendon Arena: South Carolina State on Jan. 14, Delaware State on Jan. 21, Maryland Eastern Shore on Jan. 23, Morgan State on Feb. 11, Coppin State on Feb. 13, Howard on Feb. 25, and Norfolk State on Feb. 27. The regular season will finish on the road on March 2 at SC State.



The 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament will once again be held at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on March 8-11.



For more information on NCCU Athletics, visit NCCUEaglePride.com, or download the NCCU Eagles Athletics app.

NC Central to meet UVa., LSU and more in hoops action