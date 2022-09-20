HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union remain atop Gameday polls

By

Another week of HBCU football is in the books and both Jackson State and Virginia Union remain on top in the latest HBCU Gameday FCS Staff Poll.



Both JSU and Virginia Union are unanimous no. 1s in their respective divisions again. North Carolina Central and South Carolina State flip-flopped from last week’s poll following NCCU’s win over New Hampshire.

Jumps up, falls back

The biggest jump in the FCS poll comes from Alcorn State, which jumped from unranked to third with a win over McNeese State. The biggest stumble came from Southern, which went from being no. 4 heading into Week Three to no. 9 after another loss to Texas Southern. Also making its debut this week is Morgan State, which ranks seventh in the FCS after beating Sacred Heart on Saturday.



There have been shakeups at the Division II level of HBCU football as well. Shaw’s win over Bowie State knocked BSU down once again, while helping Shaw inch higher. Meanwhile Benedict, Albany State and Fort Valley State keep on winning as the SIAC East looks to be quite a beast.

Benedict College defensive back De’Von Smith runs on to the field against Savannah State.

1 Jackson State (3-0) — 50 points

2 NC Central (3-0) — 44 points

3 SC State (1-1) — 33 points

3 Alcorn State (1-2) — 33 points

4 Hampton (3-0) — 29 points

5 Alabama State (2-1)— 16 points

6 Morgan State (1-2) — 15 points

7 FAMU (1-2) — 13 points

8 Prairie View (1-2) — 11 points

9 Southern (1-2) — 5 points

10 Grambling State (1-2) — 4 points



Receiving votes: Delaware State (2), Tennesse State (2)

1 Virginia Union (3-0) — 50 points

2 Albany State (2-1) — 39 points

3 Fayetteville State (2-1) — 33 points

4 Benedict College (3-0) — 32 points

4 Shaw (1-2) — 32 points

5 Fort Valley State (3-0) — 27 points

6 Bowie State (1-2) — 23 points

7 Miles (0-3)— 9 points

8 West Virginia State (3-0) — 8 points

9 Langston (3-0) — 5 points

10 Virginia State (2-1) — 4 points

10 Tuskegee University (1-2) — 4 points

