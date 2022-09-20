Shedeur Sanders Jackson State
Benedict

HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union remain atop Gameday polls

Both Jackson State and Virginia Union are on top as HBCU Football rolls into Week Four, but there have been shakeups.
Posted on

Another week of HBCU football is in the books and both Jackson State and Virginia Union remain on top in the latest HBCU Gameday FCS Staff Poll.

Both JSU and Virginia Union are unanimous no. 1s in their respective divisions again. North Carolina Central and South Carolina State flip-flopped from last week’s poll following NCCU’s win over New Hampshire.

Jumps up, falls back

The biggest jump in the FCS poll comes from Alcorn State, which jumped from unranked to third with a win over McNeese State. The biggest stumble came from Southern, which went from being no. 4 heading into Week Three to no. 9 after another loss to Texas Southern. Also making its debut this week is Morgan State, which ranks seventh in the FCS after beating Sacred Heart on Saturday.

There have been shakeups at the Division II level of HBCU football as well. Shaw’s win over Bowie State knocked BSU down once again, while helping Shaw inch higher. Meanwhile Benedict, Albany State and Fort Valley State keep on winning as the SIAC East looks to be quite a beast. 

De'Von Smith Benedict College
Benedict College defensive back De’Von Smith runs on to the field against Savannah State.

FCS HBCU Football Poll

1 Jackson State (3-0) — 50 points
2 NC Central (3-0) — 44 points
3 SC State (1-1) — 33 points 
3 Alcorn State (1-2) — 33 points
4 Hampton (3-0) — 29 points
5 Alabama State (2-1)— 16 points
6 Morgan State (1-2) — 15 points
7 FAMU (1-2) — 13 points 
8 Prairie View (1-2) — 11 points 
9 Southern (1-2) — 5 points 
10 Grambling State (1-2) — 4 points

Receiving votes: Delaware State (2), Tennesse State (2)

D2 HBCU Football Poll

1 Virginia Union (3-0) — 50 points
2 Albany State (2-1) — 39 points
3 Fayetteville State (2-1) — 33 points
4 Benedict College (3-0)  — 32 points
4 Shaw (1-2) — 32 points
5 Fort Valley State (3-0) — 27 points
6 Bowie State (1-2) — 23 points 
7 Miles (0-3)— 9 points
8 West Virginia State (3-0) — 8 points 
9 Langston (3-0) — 5 points
10 Virginia State (2-1) — 4 points
10 Tuskegee University (1-2) — 4 points

HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union remain atop Gameday polls
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

3.0K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says Grambling State attendance was ‘pathetic’
1.5K
Grambling

Jackson State dominates Grambling with second-half surge
Tuskegee Tuskegee
1.0K
2022 Football

Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory
783
2022 Football

NCCU football knocks off no. 25 New Hampshire
713
SWAC

Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
To Top
X