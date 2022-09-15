Travis Hunter signs NIL deal with Michael Strahan Brand

By

Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter is nursing an injury, but he continues to build his brand while getting on the mend.



The five-star prospect who spurned Florida State to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State has signed a NIL deal to become an ambassador for Michael Strahan Brand.

“It means a lot,” Hunter told Forbes. “It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community. … He’s really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does.”

“Travis Hunter is a game-changer on and off the football field,” Michael Strahan said via email. “This young man had the opportunity to select any school in the country but chose Jackson State University, an HBCU. His decision demonstrates his character, his vision and his confidence. He is also a great teammate.

“These qualities resonate with me and my brand. I admire this young man and look forward to watching his continued growth.”

Travis Hunter made his college football debut in Week One against Florida A&M, but didn’t play last week against Tennessee State. And don’t expect to see him Saturday when Jackson State hosts Grambling State.

“He’s not playing,” Sanders told the media on Monday. “We’re going to play him when he’s healthy and he’s ready. We want you to see all of Travis — the offensive guy, the defensive guy, the special teams guy. We want you to see all of him.”

“I don’t want to just ease him in game by game or in bits and pieces,” he said. “It’s not fair to Travis’ health and future whatsoever.”



In the meantime, Hunter now has his second NIL deal.

“I’m very good with the leadership/role model role,” Hunter says. “I like that role. I like to show people that I’m going to be on a straight line, I’m not going to mess up or do anything out of the ordinary to jeopardize anything.

“I’m happy to be the leader and to show people if I can do it, you can do it. It’s not that hard. You just have to work towards it. If you’re working towards something you really love, it’s not hard at all.”

