Central State runs away from WSSU in BCF Hall of Fame Classic

CANTON, OH — Central State pulled away from Winston-Salem State to start its new era with a resounding win in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Brandon Kyles threw three touchdowns for CSU, overriding his three interceptions, to help give new head coach Kevin Porter a victory in his first game with the program.

“It feels great. Happy for our kids. Happy for our program. Happy for Central State University,” Porter said. “It’s been a long road for a lot of us. It was great to be able to come out here on a national stage and get it done.”

Central State jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of miscues by the WSSU special teams and an errant pass returned for a touchdown that helped put the CIAA squad in an early hole.

Central State receiver Kenyadus Hollins celebrates. (090421)



WSSU would respond with a pick-six of its own as Justin Fleming returned his second interception of the day 25 yards for a score just before the end of the first quarter. WSSU evened the score late in the second quarter on a 23 yard pass from Richard Latimer to R.J. Mobley.

CSU would respond with a short touchdown run just before the half to make it 21-14 heading into intermission. The game remained close throughout the third quarter as the two teams traded scores, but things fell apart for WSSU after cutting the lead to 27-21 with 3:06 to go in the third.

Winston-Salem State defensive back Justin Fleming celebrates his touchdown vs. Central State.

An Aaron Kennebrew run with two seconds left the third quarter gave CSU some breathing room heading into the fourth quarter and a 21-yard pass from Kyles to Micah Lowe sealed the game with 12:31 remaining in the game.



A crowd of 13,989 filed into Tom Benson Stadium to watch the two Division II squads.

“I’m happy for our program. I’m happy for our fans,” Porter said. “It’s one game — but it’s a big game.”



Central State will look to improve to 2-0 next week when it takes on another CIAA foe in Lincoln University. WSSU will have to recover quickly as it prepares to take on a North Carolina Central squad that looked very good against NC A&T on Saturday.



