Markquese Bell leads Dallas Cowboys in tackles against Chargers

Former FAMU safety Markquese Bell is making his case for a slot on the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bell led the Cowboys with five solo tackles. He got off to a hot start, garnering two tackles in the first quarter.

While playing in a rotation where he started, Bell showed the run stop ability he flexed in college. In the previous preseason game, the Cowboys complimented his ability to be around the ball. Playing in a two-deep safety slot for most of both games, he navigated his way to the action. His five solo tackles against the Chargers were second most of any player in the game.

From Left : Markquese Bell, Former FAMU player and Chargers scout Arthur Hightower (center), Former FAMU and Dallas Cowboys great Nate Newton (right)

The Cowboys defeated the Chargers 32-18 in SoFi Stadium. Earlier in the week, the Cowboys traveled to Los Angeles, having joint practices with the Chargers. Fellow former Rattler and NFL great Nate Newton visited practice in California to get an up-close look at Bell. Another former FAMU football player, Arthur Hightower, a longtime Chargers Scout, took the opportunity to meet Bell on the visit as well.

The Cowboys will be making another cut to their roster on Aug. 23, which will get the squad down to 80. On Aug. 30, all NFL teams will have to make their final decisions for the season and solidify their 53-man roster.

