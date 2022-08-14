Markquese Bell continues to impress for Dallas Cowboys

Markquese Bell Dallas Cowboys
FAMU

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell continues to show why many feel he will make the team’s 53-man roster next month.
Saturday was a rough night for the Dallas Cowboys, but rookie Markquese Bell continued to make a case for being on the team’s 53-man roster. 

The undrafted free agent from Florida A&M made his impact felt in brief action against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, putting a hit on quarterback Brett Rypien that nearly forced a goal-line interception.

That quarterback hit was the only stat he registered in his first preseason game, but it is one that is likely to be remembered as the preseason wears on. Bell has been turning heads all preseason, however, so this appears to be a trend. The Broncos would go on to win the game over the Dallas Cowboys 17-7, however. 

Markquese Bell wasn’t the only former HBCU defensive back getting playing time on Saturday.

Former Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams made his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon. Williams finished with two tackles, one solo, in the Chicago Bears 19-14 win. 

Former South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant also made his NFL preseason debut on Saturday. Durant, a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft,  started in the Los Angeles Rams loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

