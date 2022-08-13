By

Winston-Salem State student and professional race car driver Rajah Caruth is getting another shot at the NASCAR ranks this weekend in the truck series. Caruth will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at Richmond Speedway in the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday night at 8pm. HBCU Gameday will make its NASCAR debut as secondary sponsor on the truck, alongside Virginia State University and Winston-Salem State University.

This will be the second time that Caruth is racing in one of the top three NASCAR series at Richmond Speedway. He made his Xfinity Series debut at Richmond in the spring driving a car fully sponsored by Virginia State University.

The last time Caruth raced in a truck he finished tenth at St. Louis after qualifying in 19th place.

Saturday’s race will be televised live at 8pm on FS1. Qualifying will be run earlier in the day at 3:30pm on FS1 as well.

Rajah Caruth, who runs full time in the ARCA series, runs a limited schedule in both the Xfinity and Truck Series this season. The primary sponsor for his truck during Saturday’s race will be Circle, a global financial technology firm.

The truck series is in its second round of the playoffs this weekend in Richmond, so the stakes will be even higher on the track. There are currently ten drivers in the running for the Truck Series championship.

Rajah Caruth back in NASCAR truck series this weekend