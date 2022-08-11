Shilo Sanders has NIL deal as Porsche ambassador

By

Shedeur Sanders gets a lot of the attention as Jackson State’s quarterback, but his older brother Shilo Sanders has gotten the attention of one of the most exclusive car companies in the world.



Shilo Sanders has reached a NIL deal with Porsche as a brand ambassador in Jackson, Mississippi. The All-SWAC safety recently posted about his deal on his Instagram account, showing off a black Porsche in front of a dealership.

Shilo Sanders picked off four passes last year.

This isn’t a big surprise for the middle son of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. His father is one of the biggest proponents of players getting NIL deals. Along with Shedeur and teammate Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders is considered one of the top 100 college athletes — in terms of NIL value — in the country.

Shilo Sanders started his collegiate career in the SEC at the University of South Carolina. He registered 32 total tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2020 before hitting the transfer portal and eventually joining his father and brother at Jackson State.

The free safety made a solid impact, compiling 28 solo tackles and 11 assists to go along with a team-high four interceptions and three pass breakups, including one to seal a win on the road against Southern University and another in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State.

