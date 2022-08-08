Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design

By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University fans and alumni will experience a fresh new look with the installation of new turf at The ASU Stadium field.

The FieldTurf CORE Vertex, the latest turf technology, was installed before summer football camp by FieldTurf Inc. The Houston Markham Football Complex Practice Field is also getting the same turf with an expected completion date of Sept. 2022.

“We are thrilled to have one of the premier playing surfaces in the world,” Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable said. “This is a testament to the investment and commitment that the university has to the care of our student-athletes. The new look and feel of this project bring a high level of excitement for our alumni and fans as we enter the Robinson era.”

First-year Head Coach and former Bama State linebacker Eddie Robinson, Jr., made a few tweaks to the field’s design. The word mark “Hornets” that was at each end zone has been replaced by “Bama” in gold and “State” in white with gold stripes that span the outskirts of each end zone. The Hornets athletic logo remains in the center of the field while gold SWAC logos stretch along the 25-yard line.

“The new FieldTurf has the latest cool play technology that will increase safety and maximize the performance of our student-athletes during practices and games,” Robinson stated. “The players are excited about playing on the new surface and making OUR HOUSE a true Home Field Advantage. Alabama State University has done a great job of showing its commitment to Athletics.

“The Ole BAMA STATE spirit resonates with Hornet fans from all generations,” Robinson added. “The placement of BAMA STATE in the endzone reminds us of that pride and tradition.”

The ASU Stadium black-and-gold diamonds on the concourse received a fresh paint update and new game-day signage will be added prior to the first home football game.

FieldTurf CoolPlay and the FieldTurf Vortex Core are the primary elements that put The ASU Stadium on the cutting edge in player safety. The Vertex CORE is trusted and installed in venues such as the Bank of America Stadium – Panthers & Charlotte FC, UPMC Rooney Sports Complex – Pittsburg Steelers, University of Oregon, Yale, University of Utah, and the Trinity Health Stadium.

Alabama State’s new field turf.

CoolPlay is an industry-leading cooling infill technology that has been tested to be -35℉ cooler than traditional systems while Vertex CORE is designed using FieldTurf’s legendary three-layer infill recipe, which delivers leading performance and player safety.

Vertex CORE is designed to deliver the perfect combination of performance and beauty. Equipped with two legendary FieldTurf fibers, the Classic HD slit-film fiber and the CORE monofilament super fiber, the system delivers leading agility, durability and aesthetics. The Vertex CORE demonstrates FieldTurf’s unwavering dedication to quality and commitment to Change the Game.

FieldTurf is a world leader in artificial turf with more than 25,000 installations and 25 years’ experience. FieldTurf is manufactured in Calhoun, Georgia, just three hours from the Alabama State University campus.

The turf project is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Bama State Facility updates either completed or started.

Projects include:

A new track surface at the Houston Markham Complex

Dunn-Oliver Acadome Video Board, Floor and Weight Room

Barbara Williams Softball Complex Padded outfield wall

Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex Padded Wall

Lockart Gymnasium new branded volleyball floor

Bama State fans can catch the first game on the new FieldTurf Core Vortex when the Hornets host Miles College for the Labor Day Classic on Sat., Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

