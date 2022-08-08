Virginia Union
CIAA

Virginia Union hit with $10 million dollar lawsuit over death of football player

Virginia Union University has been hit with a $10 million lawsuit following the death of a student-athlete last year.
Posted on

Virginia Union officials have been hit with a $10 million lawsuit by the family of a student-athlete who died after working out for football.

Quandarius Wilburn died last August following conditioning drills with the VUU football program. His family filed the legal action with the Richmond Circuit Court for wrongful death last month, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The 18-year-old had the sickle cell trait, which meant that his workout program should have been adjusted. It claims that the head coach — Dr. Alvin Parker — and the athletic trainer were aware of this yet did not take the proper precautions. 

The family of Quandarius Wilburn is suing Virginia Union University.

“Once they’re on notice that an athlete has the sickle cell trait, it’s commonly known in the industry that those athletes have to be trained differently than the other athletes, and if you don’t do it, they’ll die,” Victor C. Hawk, a Georgia-based legal representative of the Wilburn family, said Thursday.

Parker is listed as a defendant in the cause along with then-Athletic Director Felicia Johnson; athletic trainer for football Sean Ahonen and assistant coach/conditioning coach Monterio Hand.

The lawsuit states that Wilburn was instructed to run 80-yard sprints with very little breaks in between and being pushed beyond the point of exhaustion in 86 degree heat. He collapsed and was taken to Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The lawsuit contends that Virginia Union failed to administer appropriate medical assistance in a timely manner, and also failed to call for appropriate emergency assistance in a timely manner.

“Wilburn’s death not only could have been prevented,” the lawsuit wrote, “it should have been prevented.”

Virginia Union hit with $10 million dollar lawsuit over death of football player
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Jackson State Jackson State
1.4K
Culture

Jackson State partners with American Airlines
A&T Bhayshul Tuten A&T Bhayshul Tuten
812
2022 Football

With eyes toward the future, North Carolina A&T makes second run at Big South title
Deion Sanders Jackson State HBCU football Deion Sanders Jackson State HBCU football
579
Culture

Deion Sanders named greatest cornerback of all-time
503
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Texas Southern has grueling non-conference schedule
Bryanna Brown Lincoln University CIAA Bryanna Brown Lincoln University CIAA
355
CIAA

Bryanna Brown, CIAA Tournament MVP, turns pro
To Top
X