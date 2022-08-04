Jackson State

Four-star prospect has Jackson State-Grambling State game circled

Will Norman, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class, says he wants to check out a Jackson State-Grambling State matchup this fall.
Posted on

Deion Sanders and Jackson State could soon have a very talented, very coveted visitor headed to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Will Norman, a four-star defensive lineman, says he’s planning on taking a visit to Jackson State. And he has a particular game in mind. 

“I still have four OVs to use,” Norman told 247Sports. “I’m definitely trying to go to the Tennessee-Alabama game. I have that set up right now. [IMG] doesn’t have a game for that weekend right now, but our schedule can get mixed around. So, as of right now, I’ll be at Tennesee-Alabama. I’m definitely trying to make a Jackson State game, too. I might be at the Jackson State-Grambling game. You know, that’s a big game for them. Kentucky is also now on my list. I definitely want to go see what they are talking about.”

Deion Sanders Jackson State Will Norman
Will Norman is looking forward to taking in a Jackson State game this fall. (Instagram photo)

Norman is a 6’5, 290-pound rising senior who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He’s rated as the 21st best defensive linemen by 247Sports Composite rankings. He says that while Deion Sanders as head coach is attractive to him, he’s not the sole reason. 

It’s a lot of Coach Prime, but also a lot of Coach [Tim] Brewster,” Norman said. “When you talk to a school like that, you just to look at the plan they have and the vision they have – and the vision they have is kind of unmatched. So, you always want to keep that option open. It sounds like they have a great plan and a great vision for me. I just want to see what they got in store.”

Jackson State is scheduled to take on Grambling State on Sept. 17 at the Vet. The game will serve as the home opener for JSU, which led the FCS in attendance last year. 

Four-star prospect has Jackson State-Grambling State game circled
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Amir Hinton Shaw HBCU basketball Amir Hinton Shaw HBCU basketball
794
Culture

Did the NCAA go too far with punishment for HBCU hoops program?
735
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Raucous opening at NC A&T
701
2022 Football

NFL camps begin for 32 HBCU players
495
CIAA

Joshua Williams earning stripes with Kansas City Chiefs
CAA Campbell University HBCU football games CAA Campbell University HBCU football games
403
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Campbell heads to the CAA as FCS leagues continue to shift
To Top
X