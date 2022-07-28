Bowie State women to face solid competition in 2022-2023

By

Courtesy: Bowie State athletics

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University women’s basketball head coach Shadae Swan has announced the 2022-23 schedule for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs open the season with a road challenge on Nov. 11-12 before the season concludes with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament on Feb. 20-26.

The schedule features 15 home matchups, including a New Year’s Eve matchup with Chowan, and matchups with four Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) members, Kutztown, Shippensburg, Shepherd and California (PA). Of the 10 non-conference contests, Bowie State will square off with four teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

The Bulldogs will open the season with the PSAC/CIAA Conference Challenge hosted by Shippensburg Nov. 11-12. BSU will take on Kutztown (Nov. 11) and the Raiders on Nov. 12.

The home opener for Bowie State will feature a tilt with Shepherd, a team that finished 25-8 with a regional appearance, followed by a road trip to Cal (PA) on Nov. 18.

BSU will host a four-game home stand, starting with the University of the District of Columbia (Nov. 23), Shippensburg (Nov. 27), Goldey-Beacom (Nov. 30) and Wilmington (Dec. 4).

The next three games will be battled tested for the Bulldogs as they hit the road for trips down south against CIAA Southern Division opponents Livingstone (Dec. 15), Johnson C. Smith (Dec. 17) and Winston-Salem State (Dec. 19)

Bowie State will close out the 2022 portion of the schedule with a home game against the Hawks of CU on Dec. 31.

To begin the new year, the Bulldogs and Alderson Broaddus will meet for the first time since 2016 while the next three games will feature a home stand against conference opponents in Saint Augustine’s (Jan. 5), Claflin (Jan. 7) and Fayetteville State (Jan. 9).

BSU will add miles with trips to Lincoln (PA) on Jan. 14 and Elizabeth City State (Jan. 18) for division play before returning home to host Virginia Union on Jan. 21.

After a road trip to Shaw (Jan. 26), Bowie State remain at home for games against Virginia State (Jan. 28), Shaw (Feb. 4) and ECSU (Feb. 9).

Two of the final three regular season contests will be on the road at VUU (Feb. 11), VSU (Feb. 15) before senior day and the home finale against LUPA on Feb. 18.

The CIAA Tournament will take place in Baltimore, Md., at Royal Farms Arena. Ticket details for the 2023 CIAA Tournament will be available on the Bowie State Athletic website soon.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

Bowie State women to face solid competition in 2022-2023